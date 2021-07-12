Inside Parth Samthaan's lavish and full of life apartment in Mumbai

Take a look into the cozy yet classy apartment of the television star Parth Samthaan.

The actor Parth Samthaan needs no introduction in the television industry. With his charming smile and model-like looks, he has already stolen the heart of millions. The actor started his acting journey with the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, which turned out to be his lucky charm, as his name and fame soon came chasing. He bagged his biggest hit with the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay when he bagged the role of Anurag Basu. He became a household name from the show for his excellent acting chops. Apart from acting, Parth is also a fashion icon. Being a fashionable and creative person, his home is surely a mystery for his fans. Here is a glimpse of his stylish and modest home in Mumbai.

Entrance- The entrance of his home very simple, with a Lord Ganesha statue by the door.

Living room- There is beautiful and designer lighting in the living room. There are grey sofas with a stylish mat. There is a large wall mirror in the hall and a small wooden partition leading to other areas. There is a huge shelf in the living area, where he has kept his awards and some decorative items.

Dining area- The is a small dining area in the after the living area. It has a glass tabletop and brown wooden chairs.

Bedroom- The bedroom has cream color padding for the headrest along with a huge bed and grey curtains.

Balcony- The home has a simple balcony with chairs and a table.

