Inside PHOTOS: Sushmita Sen is all smiles as she blesses sister in law Charu Asopa during her baby shower

Television actress Charu Asopa and her husband Rajeev Sen will soon be welcoming their first child. The couple is enjoying their parents to be time and constantly share pictures on social media. Recently, a baby shower function was held for the actress. She shared pictures from the function on her Instagram handle. Her sister-in-law and actress Sushmita Sen was also seen at the function. The ceremony was held in the couple’s new swanky apartment. The actress was looking radiant in ethnic wear.

For the ceremony, Charu wore a bright red and orange coloured bandhani lehenga style saree. Her look was accessorised with flower jewellery including a neckpiece, maang tikka and bracelet. She was looking extremely beautiful and her maternity glow was visible on her face. Rajeev wore a golden sherwani and posed with her wife. Sushmita Sen also attended the ceremony with her parents and daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. She was seen performing rituals and blessed mom-to-be. Sushmita wore a pink salwar suit, her elder daughter Renee wore a blue kurta. Her boyfriend, model-actor Rohaman Shawl was not seen in the function.

Sharing the pictures, the television actress wrote, “Some baby shower rituals pictures.” “Having a baby is like falling in love again, both with your husband and your child," she writes further.

It was on May 21, the actress had shared a stunning picture and announced her pregnancy. She flaunted her growing baby bump. "GRATEFUL THANKFUL BLESSED," she captioned her post. Rajeev also posted a picture with the caption, "Happiness is on the way #weare3."

