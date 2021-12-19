Inside PICS: Ankita Lokhande’s birthday celebration after marriage with Vicky Jain and friends is fun filled

Ankita Lokhande has turned a year older today. This is her first birthday after her marriage to Vicky Jain. Well, the couple tied the knot on December 14 in a fun-filled ceremony. Their wedding videos and pictures are still going around on social media. She was surely looking like a gorgeous bride on her wedding day. Dressed in ace designer Manish Malhotra’s styled lehenga, the actress rocked the golden hand embroidered attire. Coming to her birthday, the actress is celebrating her 37th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared pictures and videos of the celebration. The pictures show her cake-cutting ceremony at midnight with her husband Vicky Jain and others. A video shows Ankita in a tracksuit, cutting two well-displayed cakes. A cake covered with a chocolate dome has ‘Mrs Jain’ written on it. Her husband Vicky Jain is by her side as they sing “happy birthday” for her. TV actor Ashita Dhawan was also a part of Ankita's birthday celebrations.

Other pictures show Ankita meeting her family members post the cake-cutting ceremony. Her mother is also seen joining her as they all sing the birthday song for her. A picture also shows

Ankita dozing off on a couch after the late-night celebrations. Vicky also wished his wife Ankita a stunning picture of them together. “Happy b'day Mrs. Jain," he wrote in the caption. She replied to him, saying, “Thank you so much, Mr.Jain.”

Take a look at the pictures here:

Ankita continues to share more pictures from the wedding. She had recently shared a boomerang video of her and Vicky posing in night suits with Mr. Jain and Mrs. Jain written on their backs. The couple made their first public appearance post marriage. The actress was seen wearing a blue saree.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Ankita Lokhande: 5 times the actress stunned all in a saree