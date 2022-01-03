Inside PICS: Ankita Lokhande turns DJ at the New Year bash and grooves with hubby Vicky Jain

Be it Bollywood or television, celebrities have been treating us with photos of them enjoying the New Year's Eve. While some were out partying, others preferred to stay at home with their family and friends. Amongst those who had a blast was actress Ankita Lokhande who has recently tied the knot with Vicky Jain. The couple joined their family, friends and their photos are currently doing rounds on the internet.

In the photos, Ankita looked stunning as she opted for a black backless, floor-touching gown and tied a section of her hair in the middle. The actress look is simple yet super chic making it a perfect pick for the New Year party. She has applied bronzer for the cheeks and added dramatic eyeliner. While Vicky twinned with Ankita. He styled a quirky sweater with black pants. She even turned DJ for her hubby and grooved with him on the Bollywood songs.

Ankita captioned the pictures as “The best feeling in the world is being with someone who wants you as much as you want them #aboutlastnight #anvikikahani.”

Take a look at the inside pictures here:

To note, Vicky Jain has gifted the actress a villa in the Maldives costing Rs 50 crores, while she gifted him a yacht of Rs 8 crore. The newlywed actress recently also posted a series of pool party photos. She was photographed wearing pink and white swimwear and a cowboy hat in the pictures. The actress rose to popularity with her role of Archana Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta.

