Inside PICS of Ishqbaaz's Mansi Srivastava's wedding: Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh all smiles with the bride

TV serial Ishqbaaz fame Mansi Srivastava tied the knot with her boyfriend Kapil Tejwani on Saturday. The event was attended by their friends and family members. The pictures from their wedding ceremony made rounds on the Internet and the 31-year-old actor actress looked oh-so-beautiful in her wedding attire. For her big day, bride Mansi wore a bright red lehenga and kept her jewellery minimal. She also donned red ‘choodas’. On the other hand, groom Kapil wore a blue and gold embroidered sherwani.

According to reports, Mansi and Kapil who is a photographer by profession started dating each other in the year 2019. Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nehalaxmi Iyer and Kunal Jaisingh were among those who attended Mansi’s big day. They all looked beautiful in the pictures. The pictures were shared on Instagram. Sharing the photos, Surbhi Chandna wrote, “From Ms to Mrs Finally” along with an emoticon. She also shared a video and photos from the ceremony having fun along with other guests.

Take a look:

Earlier, Mansi had treated her fans with photos from her engagement ceremony. She looked every inch beautiful in the photos as she was wearing a white dress. The actress also treated her fans with photos from her bachelor’s party. Her fans also showered love into the comment section.

On the work front, actress Mansi Srivastava is currently part of Ekta Kapoor produced Kundali Bhagya. She had also worked in several TV serials, including Suvreen Guggal- Topper of the Year, Neeli Chatri Waale, Ishqbaaz, Divya-Drishti, Dil Boley Oberoi among others.

