Inside PICS from Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding: Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Harleen Sethi attend

Wedding fever is on! On Saturday, February 5, Television’s favourite actress Karishma Tanna got hitched to the love of her life, Varun Grover. The two hosted an intimate ceremony which was attended by their close friends and family. The two looked absolutely stunning and ethereal on their special day and stole all our hearts with their gorgeous attires. Karishma looked nothing less than a fairytale bride in her pastel pink lehenga and Varun looked like an Indian prince in a white sherwani. Post wedding, Karishma posted some gorgeous pictures that immediately went viral as fans poured their love from all over. Now, here are some of the inside pics of the grand event and trust us, you are going to be stunned!

Karishma’s close friends from the industry, Anita Hassanandani, Ridhima Pandit, Harleen Sethi and Ekta Kapoor attended her wedding. Anita posted numerous shots of the day and shared them with her Instagram family. In one picture, she could be seen posing with the newlyweds. She also posted a few pictures of the girl gang that included Ekta Kapoor, Ridhima Pandit and Harleen Sethi. Fashion designer Ashley Rebello too posted a sweet selfie with the new bride.

Karishma Tanna is quite a popular name in the Television industry. She has worked in several daily soaps including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin, and Baalveer among others. She had also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss season 8 and emerged as runner-up. On the other hand, Varun works with VB Corp and has been associated with the company since 2010.

