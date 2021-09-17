Inside PICS: Nia Sharma stuns in halter neck gown with plunging neckline as she celebrates her birthday

Nia Sharma never fails in impressing us with her fashion sense. The actress is famous for her bold avatar on-screen and off-screen too. She has often been subject to trolls also but she knows how to give a befitting reply to such trolls. Well, today the Jamai Raja actress has turned a year older and she is celebrating the day with loads of fun. She has shared the birthday celebration pictures on her Instagram stories and left fans gushing over her dress. The diva got together with her close friends and celebrated her birthday at her new home.

Nia opted to wear a stunning birthday dress. The actress was looking drop dead gorgeous in a halter-neck gown in midnight blue colour. The plunging neckline and the front slit added more glam to her birthday look. The actress kept her hair open and opted for elegant makeup. She accentuated her eyes with mascara. In the many photos shared on social media, we get a glimpse of what Nia‘s birthday party looked like. There was a gorgeous set of balloons atop which was a pretty pink balloon that read 'Happy Birthday'.

In another set of photos, Nia was seen posing with the balloon set and a cake in her hand. The actress was having the best time last night.

Check the photos here:

It is worth mentioning here that the actress rose to fame with her serial- Ek Hazaron Me Meri Behna Hai. She played the role of Manvi. However, the breakthrough in her career came after she was seen in the show Jamai Raja where she essayed the lead role of Roshni.

Also Read: Nia Sharma gives fans a sneak peek of her new house; SEE PICS