INSIDE PICS from Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh's destination wedding in Agra

Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh have become husband and wife after exchanging wedding vows on July 9. The newly married couple posted several pictures of their haldi, mehendi, sangeet, and wedding rituals on their respective social media handles. The duo looked extremely excited as they finally took the plunge after being engaged for the past 12 years. Payal looked stunning in her red lehenga and exquisite pieces of jewellery whereas groom Sangram Singh was every bit handsome in an embroidered ivory sherwani and the turban.

Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi posted wedding pictures from their destination wedding in Agra on their Instagram accounts. The post was captioned as: "पाyal ke Sangराम (sic)" Each and every moment of them performing the ritual was captured. From taking the pheras, tying the mangalsutra (sacred wedding thread) around Payal's neck, applying vermillion (sindoor), and listening to the mantras recited by the pandit (priest) the look of the couple's dream being fulfilled was very much visible.

Moments from their Haldi ceremony

Before the big wedding day, Payal and Sangram shared happy photos from their haldi ceremony where he was seen lifting her in his arms. The pictures beautifully narrated the couple's excitement. "And before the finale tonite, here’s the glimpse of Haldi ceremony of @payalrohatgi & @sangramsingh_wrestler," read the post.

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh's 'sangeet' event:

She wore a white stylish lehenga with a high ponytail, necklace, and earrings. The bride coordinated with the groom who looked smart in a wine-coloured kurta with mirror work on it. Sangram posted these pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Some grooves, love and lots of fun. Thats what sangeet night is for. Here’s a glimpse of the sangeet night. Humbled with your wishes (sic)"

Payal and Sangram's love story began inside the Bigg Boss house, and ever since they've stuck around with each other.

