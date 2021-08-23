Inside PICS: Shaheer Sheikh’s wife Ruchikaa Kapoor’s baby shower was all about balloons & cakes

Ever since it was revealed that Shaheer Sheikh is about to become a father and is expecting his first child with his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor, fans could not keep calm. Although the actor never really spoke about his wife’s pregnancy, the pictures from the recently held baby shower for Ruchikaa are floating on the internet. We have to admit that the couple is beaming with happiness.

In one of the videos that are going viral, we can see Ruchikaa Kapoor, seated on a chair and looking lovely in a lavender gown. A nice colourful cake was kept in front of her, and in the background, we could see an arch of balloons. The star-wife cut the cake and gave the first bite to her hubby and baby daddy Shaheer Sheikh. The actor then lovingly took the cake piece from her hand and gave Ruchikaa a bite. In the wall behind Ruchikaa, we can see ‘Baby Sheikh’ written with lights. Shaheer looked happy and was dressed in white trousers and a grey T-shirt. In the next picture, we can see Ruchikaa posing nicely while still being seated on the couch. In one of the pictures, Shaheer sat beside his lovely wife on the couch, and both of them looked at each other and smiled.

Check out the pictures below:

It is evident from the pictures that both Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are extremely happy and elated to become parents soon and step into the next phase of their marriage. How many hearts for this lovely couple? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

