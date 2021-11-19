INSIDE PICS from Shraddha Arya & Rahul Sharma’s reception will make you fall head over heels for the couple

Popular television actress Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Delhi-based Naval officer Rahul Sharma in a joyous and traditional ceremony on the 16th of November, 2021. The pictures from the Kundali Bhagya actress’ pre-wedding rituals, Mehendi, Varmala ceremony, and Vidaai, have been going viral on social media. And a few hours back, Shraddha took to her social media account and posted a gallery of new pictures from her reception night, and they are sure to make fans fall head over heels in love with them.

On Thursday night, Shraddha took to her Instagram space and posted a slew of pictures with hubby Rahul Sharma. The newlywed couple exuded charm and royalty as they posed together in their stunning outfits for the night. Shraddha was seen donning a gorgeous transparent grey saree with eccentric embroidery work done in blue and grey threads. She paired it with a full-sleeve blouse which featured intricate work on it as well. The actress’s makeup was on point, while she styled her hair in soft waves and accessorized with a pair of silver statement earrings and neck-piece. Her choora and kaleera added a beautiful touch of tradition to her overall look. Rahul, on the other hand, looked dapper in his black tuxedo suit.

The couple looked adorable as The Glam Wedding by photographer Rajvir clicked them in stunning pictures.

Sharing these pictures on her Instagram handle, Shraddha captioned the post, “Commander and Mrs Nagal #RashInLove”.

Take a look:

Photos from Kundali Bhagya star's wedding have been doing rounds on social media among the various fan clubs of Shraddha. She made her bridal entry on Din Shagna Da Chadeya with all her close ones by her side. Her beau Rahul then lifted her in his arms as she walked towards him to tie the knot for an eternity. The videos from their varmala ceremony also showcase the fun that Shraddha and her husband had together on stage amid friends and family.

