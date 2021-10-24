Inside PICS from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen Mirza & Hasan Sartaj’s wedding ceremony

TV actress Shireen Mirza, who is known for playing Simmi on the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has finally tied the knot with her beau Hasan Sartaj. The couple got married on Saturday, October 23 in a traditional nikah ceremony. The wedding ceremony was held in Jaipur in the presence of friends and family. On her special day, Shireen was joined by her closed ones and ‘Yeh Hain Mohabattein’ friends Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Aly Goni and Krishna Mukherjee. Shireen’s friends have now shared some glimpses from her special day and we can’t take our eyes off from the beautiful bride.

Krishna Mukherjee has taken to her Instagram handle and teased fans with glimpses from Shireen and Hasan’s wedding. Shireen looked absolutely beautiful in a traditional red lehenga. She completed her look with stunning gold jewellery and looked radiant with her wedding glow. Krishna even shared a video featuring Hasan. He looked dashing in a beige traditional outfit. As both the bride and groom uttered the words ‘qubool hai’, a huge round of applause reverberated in the hall. Sharing the glamorous videos and pictures from the wedding ceremony, Krishna wrote, “Nikkah Mubarak Ho”.

Take a look:

The newlywed Shireen Mirza shared her happiness and said that she’s grateful that “Hasan’s everything she wanted in her Mr Right”. Shireen told ETimes, “Finally it has happened! And it still feels like a dream. Sab kuch itni jaldi ho jayega maine socha bhi nahi tha. I’m getting married to my best friend Hasan and I am grateful that he's everything I wanted in my Mr Right.”

A teary-eyed Mirza Iqtedar Baig, Shireen’s father shared, “I feel happy as well emotional at the moment. My little girl is married now and this makes me elated. But the thought that she will now leave home is making me very sad. Mere ghar ki raunak ab kisi aur ghar ki raunak ho gayi hai.”