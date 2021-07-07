Inside Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s pre wedding gatherings; See VIDEO

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar enjoyed pre wedding time with family and friends. Scroll below to see the video.

Pre-wedding celebrations have already begun, and fans cannot wait to witness the lovebird’s Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar getting hitched. It is surely going to be an exciting month for all the fans of the celebrity couple. As the celebrations are underway, Rahul shared a video of his family and friends dancing together on his Instagram story. “It’s finally happening,” he wrote along with the clip. In another video shared by music composer Shreyas Puranik, everyone was seen cheering. “#THEDISHULWEDDING,” he captioned.

Singer Rahul Vaidya and his beau Disha Parmar are all set to start a new chapter of their life together. The duo is one of the most adorable couples in the TV industry. Their fans couldn’t keep calm as soon as 'Dishul' announced their wedding date. The couple took their social media handle to share the wedding invitation card and seek blessings from their loved ones and fans before starting a new life together. “Wohhoo congratulations”, “Finally”, “So happy for you” and “O balle balle” were among the thousands of comments. As per the invite, the couple will tie the knot on July 16, 2021.

Rahul and actress Disha Parmar have been dating for over a year before the former entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. The singer proposed to Disha on national television. He wore a t-shirt, which had 'Marry Me' printed on it. Disha Parmar later entered the Bigg Boss 14 house and said yes to him.

