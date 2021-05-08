Inside Rahul Vaidya’s posh and splendid Mumbai apartment which is all about luxury & comfort

The fabulous singer Rahul Vaidya owns a beautiful home in Mumbai and we are offering a look inside his luxurious as well as well-decorated apartment.

Rahul Vaidya, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, is ready to do stunts and actions on the stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor became immensely popular with his entry into the reality show Bigg Boss 14. He had also proposed to his girlfriend Disha Parmar on national television, which was one of the most highlighted moments of the show. Disha Parmar also came inside the house to accept his proposal. Besides, Rahul also formed a strong friendship inside the house with Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, and others. The singer is all set to get married to his lady love very soon. He even appeared in a music video with Disha Parmar, named Madhanya which was appreciated by the fans. They looked stunning in the wedding attires in the video. Interestingly, Rahul, who is also an avid social media user, is often seen giving a glimpse of his stunning home. The singer has a spectacular home in Mumbai, which he has been living for some time. Here is a look into his grandly decorated and comfortable home.

Kitchen-

The singer has a well-equipped kitchen with all the necessary appliances. There is a black kitchen top with black and white shelves.

See video- Click

Drawing room-

There is a huge dining room in his home with grey couches and deep red cushions. There is an attached balcony with glass doors. There is a wooden centre table with some showpieces at the corner of the room.

Bedroom-

There is a huge bedroom with a wooden bed which has AC cushioned head support in navy blue colour. There is a TV and a huge wooden desk to keep things. The walls are decorated with a designed mirror and wallpaper on one side.

See video here- Click

Pool-

There is a spectacular pool at his home with blue checked tiles. Alongside is a sitting area with white seating arrangements.

Also read- PHOTOS: Rahul Vaidya kisses Disha Parmar’s forehead; Shares cute moments before leaving for Khatron Ke Khiladi

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×