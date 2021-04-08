Inside Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's sprawling Mumbai apartment

We are giving a tour of the magnificent apartment of the gorgeous reel life to real-life couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are considered among the most popular TV actor real-life couples in India. The couple has reached heights of success in their domains. Ravi Dubey’s OTT show Jamai 2.0 was a huge success and he was immensely appreciated for his excellent performance in the show. The Punjabi actress Sargun Mehta has also become very popular with her acting in Punjabi movies and music videos.

The couple had met on the sets of the show 12/24 Karol Bagh in 2009, which was the debut show of Sargun Mehta. The onscreen couple very soon fell in love and started dating in real life. They also entered Nach Baliye 5 as a couple and it was on the show where Ravi proposed to her for marriage. The actress said yes and they married in 2013. The couple has a lavish bungalow in Mumbai, where they live happily together. Here is a glimpse into their love-filled and charming home.

Living area: There is a huge living area that has long green velvety texture sofas where they often click pictures or make videos.

Balcony: Their home comprises a lovely balcony which has a wooden chair and table. There are numerous potted plants on the other side. There are also designs on the wall which has the word love written.

The dining area: This area is in the theme of cream and white. There are padded chairs and a wooden dining table. The wall is decorated with a collage of pictures of the couple. Some beautiful showpieces also accentuate the look of the place.

The bathroom: There is a lovely bathroom which has white toiletries and there is a huge chandelier above the white bathtub.

Reading area: Sargun Mehta is an avid reader and she has a special area where she keeps all her books.

The Kitchen: It has tones of white and brown, with a lot of woodwork for open cabinets and drawers.

The Bedroom: It has velvety padding and cushions which are in the shades of cream and brown. There is white and brown woodwork right above the wood board.

