Inside Shamita Shetty's birthday bash with Shilpa Shetty, Raqesh Bapat & her Bigg Boss 15 pals; PICS & Videos

Shamita Shetty ringed in her birthday on 2nd February. She has thrown a grand bash for all her friends and family members and her Bigg Boss 15 friends are also invited to the party. The actress looked gorgeous in a red bodycon dress. As per the latest inside pictures of the actress from the birthday bash, she is seen along with her sister Shilpa Shetty, mother Sunanda, and boyfriend Raqesh Bapat.

As per the latest pictures from the birthday bash, Shamita is seen surrounded by her close ones including Shilpa Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, her mother, Neha Bhasin, and others. There is a two-layer chocolate cake with lots of fruits in it.

See photos here-

Rakhi Sawant shared a video from the bash- CLICK

See inside pics here-

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra were also part of the birthday bash. Shilpa looked gorgeous in an orange bodycon dress, and her hair was in light curls. Among the Bigg Boss contestants, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rakhi Sawant, Neha Bhasin, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, Akasa Singh, and others were invited.

Shamita Shetty was one of the most popular contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. She was loved by the audience for her strong personality and outspoken nature. She received the immense support of her sister Shilpa Shetty and her fans throughout the show. Even her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat supported her throughout the season on social media. He even took a stand for her whenever required. Shamita Shetty was the third runner-up of the season.



