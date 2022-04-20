Inside Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta’s vibrant home

Shark Tank India is one of the most popular and unique concept show, which gives a platform for the budding entrepreneur and startup founder to provide the funding. The show comprises of sharks or investors including Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal. All of them are reputed business owners and they invested in the ideas in which they found potential. One of them is Aman Gupta, who is the Co-founder and CMO of boAt and has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management. He became a very popular name from the show for his Punjabi cool dude attitude. His statements are by went quite viral on social media. He is also known to be a Bollywood buff. The businessman is married to Pia Daggar and they are proud parents of two daughters. Here we are offering a glimpse into the home of the Shark Aman Gupta.

Entrance-

There is a spacious entrance with black marble flooring. There are several plantations all over the area with some attractive decoration. There is also some rangoli drawn on the floor.

Garden-

Adjacent to the entrance area is a beautiful covered garden area. There are designer grills all around it and white furniture. There is ample lighting and plantations all over the place offering a nice view of the place.

Living area-

There is a very simple and elegant living area with grey sofas and floral print cushions. There are unique design lightings on the top and some paintings on the walls. Along with sofas there is round centre table.

Dining-

There is a simple and sleek dining area with a rectangular dining table and wooden chairs. The chairs are cushioned. There is also a bar setup behind the dining area.

Temple-

The couple has setup a simple temple on a wooden table. There are some floral décor and a beautiful toran. There are some fairy lights also for décor.

Bedroom-

The couple has a simple bedroom with side tables. There is wooden texture brown wallpaper.

