Inside Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh’s modern, expansive Mumbai home; PICS

The show Shark Tank India became very popular. It offered a platform for budding entrepreneurs and startup owners to get investments. In the show, there were 7 business owners and investors, who offered investments for the business ideas that had potential. Among the popular sharks is Vineeta Singh, who is the CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics. She is married to Kaushik Mukherjee, and she is the mother of two sons. The businesswoman lives in a lavish apartment in Mumbai with her family. Here is a look inside her beautiful home.

Entrance-

There is a dark brown wooden door at the entrance. There is a printed sofa on the side for seating the guests. Vineeta also uses the area for her workout sessions.

Living area-

There is a spacious living area with a grey printed sofa set and designer print couches. There are designer wallpapers on all the walls and some geometric wall art on one side.

Lounging area-

There is a separate lounge area, which is lined with dark blue couches and a carpet in the front. There is a television screen opposite the sofas.

Dining area-

There is a wooden dining table next to the living area. The back of the chairs is designer and the seats are cushioned.

Balcony-

There is a grilled balcony offering a beautiful view of the city skyline. There are some wooden furniture and green carpet with some plantations.

Kitchen-

There is a modern kitchen with a black cooktop, with brown and beige cabinets. There are also tinted glass cabinets on the top shelves. It is an open kitchen.

Bedroom-

The bedroom is elegant with wide windows for sunlight and yellow paint on the walls. There is a wooden bed with a blue cushioned headrest. There is a charming side lamp along with the bedside tables.

Also read- Rannvijay Singha shares a fun dance video as he announces his investment in one of Shark Tank India pitchers