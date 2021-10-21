Inside Shireen Mirza’s wedding celebration: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Krishna Mukherjee sets dance stage on fire

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Shireen Mirza is all set to start a new chapter of her life. The actor is tying the knot with Hasan Sartaj on Saturday, October 23. As per media reports, the wedding ceremony will be followed by a fancy reception that will be organised in Delhi for her in-laws on October 25. The duo got engaged in the month of August this year and the engagement party was a close-knit affair organised only for friends and family.

The ceremony was also held in her hometown Jaipur, and sharing her happiness the actress previously said, “Finally, I am engaged to Hasan! While he proposed to me on Valentine’s Day this year, this was an official function that took place on my birthday. It was a double dose of celebration for me. We had been contemplating a date for our engagement and finally, chose my birthday for it. It was a perfect and beautiful day.” Now, it seems that the wedding celebrations of the couple have commenced in full swing. Shireen Mirza’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Krishna Mukherjee recently joined the bride-to-be.

Check out inside pics of the celebration here:

Speaking about her wedding attire, Shireen Mirza recently told the Hindustan Times, “For the wedding, we usually wear a gharara but I’m wearing a lehenga and this is a red colour lehenga and the chunni has something written in Arabic. For my reception, I’m wearing a gown, it’s a pastel rose coloured gown with a trail and Hasan is matching with his tuxedo.”

