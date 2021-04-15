Inside 'Supermom' Anita Hassanandani's fun birthday bash with Rohit Reddy, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Patel & friends

Anita Hassanandani turned 40 recently and the new mommy celebrated with her hubby Rohit Reddy & her close friends Ekta Kapoor, Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava, Krystle D'Souza, Aditi Bhatia, and others. The inside photos prove that it was one fun affair.

Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone and when your loved ones go the extra mile to add more fun to it, it becomes awesome. Speaking of this, new mommy turned 40 recently and on her birthday, hubby Rohit Reddy along with her close friends Ekta Kapoor, , , Aditi Bhatia, Surbhi Jyoti and others got together to celebrate. As soon as all of them got together, photos started surfacing on social media and gave fans a sneak peek into the fun-filled and lovely celebration.

Anita herself reposted photos from her friends' social media handles and left fans in awe of the fun birthday bash. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anita shared a couple of photos that included some fun moments with her friends Ekta, Surbhi, Krystle. From clicking selfies with everyone to breaking the pinata cake that read 'Supermom,' Anita's hubby Rohit and friends made sure her 40th birthday is celebrated with love and fun.

In one of the perfect selfies, we get to see all those who came together to make it special for Anita and it included Karan, Ankita Bhargava, Ekta, Krystle, Surbhi Jyoti, Aditi Bhatia. Another photo gave us a sneak peek at Anita's special birthday cake that was a surprise for the 'Supermom' who welcomed baby Aaravv Reddy recently. In between the fun and laughter, Rohit and Anita found a lovey-dovey moment too and it is too endearing to miss. Sharing the photos, Anita wrote, "My Happy Place."

Take a look:





Meanwhile, Anita and Rohit also had a special and private celebration a day back at home where the two celebrated with each other. The video reel of that also was shared by the actress on social media and seeing the same, fans poured in good wishes for the couple. The couple recently embraced parenthood and have been lighting up the internet with photos of their little one.

Credits :Anita Hassanandani Instagram

