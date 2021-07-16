Inside Videos: From baarat to pheras, THIS is how Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got hitched

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married today in Mumbai. The couple was looking very beautiful.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are finally married. The wedding was one of the most-awaited marriages and undoubtedly, their fans are very happy today. The couple has been trending ever since they announced that they'll be getting hitched. Needless to say, the couple was looking breathtakingly beautiful in their wedding attire. The wedding pictures and videos are being shared from different fan pages. Social media is flooded with their mushy moments from the wedding. It was an intimate ceremony where only close family members and friends were invited. Aly Goni was also seen in the picture. He shared on his Instagram handle.

But, there are other moments also which made their marriage beautiful and memorable. The videos of their inside wedding functions were also shared. Right from Baaratis dancing on Bollywood songs to the couple taking pheras, everything is there. The couple has not shared it on their social handles but it is being shared on other pages. The couple opted for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s wedding attire. Disha was seen wearing a pink colour lehenga with silver embroidery on it. And, our star singer opted for a cream colour sherwani.

The bride was beaming with joy and her face was radiating with happiness. She opted for fresh makeup and gave kajal a miss. She only applied liner and mascara to her eyes. And it is looking gorgeous.

Take a look at the videos here:

The couple has not disclosed their honeymoon destination yet. However, from tomorrow, the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will be aired and the singer will be part of the show.

