Instagram filter trolls Rupali Ganguly to stop being dramatic; Watch how Anupamaa star reacted

Rupali Ganguly loves interacting with her fans. She constantly shares her life updates with them on the social handle. Well, the actress this time took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which she is trying a filter. But the suggestion of the filter left her speechless. However, her witty reaction is winning the internet and fans are in love. The actress is currently seen in the show Anupamaa in the lead role. The show is a massive hit among the audience.

Coming to her video, Rupali is seen using the ‘In 2022, I should” filter on mobile. She then asks a person to see the result as she cannot read without her spectacle. The man says ‘Stop being dramatic’. The answer leaves the actress shocked and she then says ‘No I can’t stop being dramatic’. And the music plays. The caption also reads, “I'm Drama's Favourite!! What say? Lemme know in comment's below.” One of the fans wrote, “Absolutely ...pls never stop being dramatic ..ever ..our own ITV drama queen. thu thu thu.”

Another wrote, “Yes Drama expert & we love our Drama Queen.” Talking about the show, currently, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna who essay the role of Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia are one of the most loved pairs of the TV industry. Their chemistry is enjoyed by all and together they are known as #MaAn.

Recently, Rupali Ganguly visited the holy place Vaishno Devi posted a video from her trip. The video was a compilation of Rupali's entire journey from beginning at the airport to her climbing to the top of the hill while chanting ‘Jai Mata Di’.

