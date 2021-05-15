International Family Day: Khichdi to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, 5 most popular families of Indian television

On the occasion of International Family Day, here are some of the TV families that made you laugh and cry and managed to rule millions of hearts.

A family consists of different kinds of people who share all the happy and sad days together along with sharing a strong bond with one another. When we talk about on-screen families, some of them have managed to leave a mark on our hearts. They range from large families like that of Virai’s from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to very small families like Jethalal’s family in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The unique character in the families plays a special role in making life happy and content. Some onscreen families make us laugh, some make us emotional, while others inspire us. But all of them teach us how all family members care for one another and stand by one another in times of need. On the occasion of International Family Day, here we are offering a list of 5 families that are most popular and made an impact on the audience.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The show revolves around the unique members of the Gada family, which includes Jethalal, Dayaben, Tapu, and bapuji. But the amazing part of the show is that the whole society stays together as one big family and the neighbours are like relatives.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

If there is one family we cannot forget ever, it has to be the Sarabhai family. The excellent sitcom involved a family which featured a modern mother-in-law, Maya, and a middle-class daughter-in-law, Monisha along with mamma’s boy Roshesh, foodie father-in-law, Indravadan, and other unique characters. Their constant banter over relatable things made the show a complete laughter riot.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Regarded as one of the longest-running and immensely popular daily soap, it is the story of a huge joint family. In this family, all the people take care of and support each other in all the good and bad times and never miss a chance to dish out major family goals.

Yeh Hai Mohobbatien

The show has a special mention in the list as in the show as it was about a father daughter duo and Raman Bhalla and Ruhi Bhalla whose family was completed with the arrival of Ishita in their life. This family drama was an emotional show and spoke volumes about the importance of having a family and its impact on children.

Khichdi

The show is an epic comedy show that has made us laugh for years. It was based on a simple family where the stupid and peculiar actions of the daughter-in-law, Hansa, son Praful often brought trouble for other family members.

