International Family Day: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to Ishqbaaz, 5 popular family dramas on Indian TV

Family is the most important part of our lives. A family consists of different kinds of people who share a special bond amongst them. They laugh, cry, and fight but stand for each other at the end of the day no matter what the situation is. The unique character in the families plays a special role in making our lives happy and content. Speaking of our on-screen families, Indian Television has delivered various interesting family dramas till date, and some of them have managed to leave a mark on our hearts. Some onscreen families make us laugh, some make us emotional, while others inspire us, but all of them teach us how all family members care for one another and stand by one another in times of need. On the occasion of International Family Day, here we are offering a list of 5 families that are most popular and made an impact on the audience.



Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera

Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera was a popular daily soap and aired on Star Plus from 2012 to 2015. This show starred Neha Wagh, Digangana Suryavanshi, Shivin Narang, Vishal Vashishtha, and Farnaz Shetty in pivotal roles. The story revolved around the precious bond between a brother Rannvijay Singh and his half-sister Veera. Rannvijay essayed by Shivin Narang is seen as a doting brother who raises Veera aka Digangana Suryavanshi like his own sister. Rannvijay nurtures Veera like a mother and sacrifices his own life to educate and raise his sister. Veera is equally attached to her brother and cares a lot for him. The show was certainly a treat for the fans and has beautifully depicted the journey of these siblings.

Pavitra Rishta

Pavitra Rishta was one of the iconic drama series that aired on Zee TV from 2009 to 2014 and feature Ankita Lokhande essaying Archana and the late Sushant Singh Rajput essaying Manav. It was a story of a middle-class couple, Manav and Archana, and how love finds its way to the couple despite facing never-ending hindrances from people around them. The story struck the right chord with the audience and Sushant infused so much conviction into Manav that he gave every girl a picture of an ideal man to be with. From supporting his wife in every decision, always having her back, loving her unconditionally, and of course, giving her the courage to face the world and believe in herself, Manav was seen doing it all and emerged as the best husband one could ever think of.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah this popular sitcom needs no introduction. It is one of the longest-running shows on Television and has a massive number of loyal fans. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has not only carved a special space in the heart of the audiences but each episode of the show has delivered a powerful message. The show revolves around the Gokhuldham society members and their daily lives. But the unique part of the show is that the whole society dwells together as one big happy family. And yes, we can't deny the fact that neighbors are always our extended family members.

Ishqbaaz

Ishqbaaz starring Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh, Leenesh Mattoo, and Mansi Srivastava was another popular family drama that aired on Star Plus from 2016 to 2019. The story of this show is about the Oberoi brothers Shivaay aka Nakuul Mehta, Omkara aka Kunal Jaisingh and Rudra aka Leenesh Mattoo. These three brothers share an unbreakable bond despite the consequences they face in their family. The audiences always praised the understanding of the Oberoi brothers and these three always proved that brothers are the first best friends one could ever have.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein introduced us to a unique Jodi of Raman Bhalla and Ishita Iyer. The show premiered on 3 December 2013 and ended on 18 December 2019. The show starred Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi in the lead roles. Raman and Ishita's love story was one of its kind. They two were poles apart, but they formed a strong bond. Their journey of love began because of Raman's daughter Ruhi. Despite being Ruhi's stepmother, Ishita raises Ruhi like her own daughter and nurtures good values in her. The show has portrayed the beautiful relationship of this mother-daughter duo.

