International Iconic Awards 2020: Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes look stunning as they grace the event

Shaheer Shaikh exuded charm in his semi casual look as he made an appearance at the International Iconic Awards 2020.

It is that time of the year when the television industry come together to honour the deserving stars for their stupendous performances throughout the year. The industry recently witnessed the prestigious International Iconic Awards 2020 and several big shots from the television industry were seen gracing the event. Needless to say, the stars made sure to grab attention with their appearances on the red carpet and were seen acing their style statements. Amid the celebs marking an attendance at the event were Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandez, Namit Khanna, Rohan Mehra etc.

Shaheer, who had recently tied the knot with his ladylove Ruchikaa Kapoor, looked dapper in his semi-formal look. He wore a white shirt paired with black jeans and blazer and his swag did make the girl go weak on their knees. On the other hand, Shaheer’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi co-star Erica Fernandes looking ravishing in her stylish black outfit. The actress had completed her look with a black clutch and stilettoes and had her make up on point. Speaking about the other celebs, Namit Khanna and Rohan Mehra chose to keep it formal for the event. While Namit wore a grey suit with sports shoes, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor made heads turn in his blue tuxedo suit. On the other hand, Madhurima Tuli also head turns as she graced the event in her shimmery silver outfit.

Take a look at pics from International Iconic Awards 2020:

To note, Shaheer was last seen in Star Plus’ Ye Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, while Erica had won hearts with her stint in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Shaheer recently broke a million of hearts after he announced his wedding with Ruchikaa last month. The couple had tied the knot in a court marriage.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

