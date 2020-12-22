International Iconic Awards 2020: Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan & others make a stylish appearance at the event

Television actors including Shaheer Sheikh, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi are among others who arrived in style to attend the International Iconic Awards 2020. Check out their pictures below.

Just like Bollywood, our television industry is also known for its glitzy and starry bashes that bring the powerhouse actors together under one roof. Recently, TV actors got united as they attended the prestigious International Iconic Awards 2020. It was a star-studded affair with many popular faces gracing the event. From newlywed Shaheer Sheikh to Mohsin Khan, many small screen actors including Namit Khanna, Shivangi Joshi, Rohan Mehra, Shraddha Arya among others attended the event. Needless to say, all of them put their best foot forward and managed to turn heads with their stunning sartorial choices.

Shraddha, who is known for her impeccable fashion sense, can be seen slaying a shimmery blue dress teamed up with pink heels. To amp up her look, the Kundali Bhagya star opts for kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lipstick. The diva looks drop-dead gorgeous as she happily poses for the shutterbugs. Manit Joura looks dapper in a black suit and is all smiles at the event. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai lead actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan look lovely as they pose together for the photos. While Shivangi looks ravishing in a heavy grey embroidered gown, the handsome star turns heads in a bottle green-colored pant suit.

Take a look at the pictures below:

For the award night, Shaheer sports a semi-formal look. Erica, on the other hand, opts for stylish black garb with a matching clutch. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli, Rajan Shahi, and Paras Kalnawat of Anupamaa fame were also spotted at the award night. It goes without saying that TV stars glammed up the event and made it a memorable affair with their presence.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

