International Women’s Day 2022: Here’s how Rupali Ganguly’s character evolved in Anupamaa

Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on television today. It features highly talented actors including Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Aneri Vajani, and Alpana Buch, among others. It has been the top-rated show since its launch, and much credit for it should go to it’s gripping and evolving plot. The show offers a refreshing take on the life of a middle-aged woman, who is a homemaker. It traces her journey from being a meek housewife to an independent and a strong woman, who learns to take a stand for herself.

It began with Anupama being married to a dominating husband - Vanraj. She is seen sincerely looking after her husband, in-laws, children, and several other responsibilities of the house. However, she isn’t given enough respect by most of her family members. She endures it all, but her world comes to a standstill when she discovers about her husband’s affair. That is when for the first time, she takes a stand for herself and gets a divorce.

Initially, Anupama didn’t have any financial support, but she doesn't lose courage. She decides to open her own dance academy, and does well for herself. Later on, when Vanraj loses his job, she helps him battle the tough times too, and assists him in opening a cafe by providing him a business venue. The audience highly appreciated Anupama’s strong and independent side, further promoting and supporting the message of women empowerment.

Meanwhile, Anupama meets her college friend Anuj and he proposes a partnership to her. She agrees and moves on to become a successful businesswoman. But amidst all this and several other challenges, Anupama never stops caring for her family, and always shields them from anyone who tries to harm them. She also assists Anuj’s sister to get over her own trauma, and takes a stand against her ex-husband for his negative intentions against Anuj’s sister.

The show has an inspiring track, had a strong message, and has connected well with the audience, thus continuing it’s winning streak on the TRP charts.

Also read- Anupamaa, 18 February 2022, Written Update: Anupama confesses her love to Anuj