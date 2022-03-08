International Women’s Day: Karishma Tanna takes up a fun dance challenge with her mommies; Watch

The world is celebrating International Women’s Day today. It aims to focus global attention on the state of women regarding gender equality, bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. Our celebrities also observed the day to celebrate womanhood. To join the bandwagon and to celebrate the day, television actress Karishma Tanna shared a sweet video on social media with her mother and mother-in-law. To note, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress got married last month to Varun Bangera in Mumbai.

In the video, Karishma was seen dancing to a viral song with her mommies. The trio was seen having fun while shooting the short video. While sharing the video on Instagram, the 38-year-old actress wrote, “Happy Women’s day Mommies #everydayiswomensday.” As soon as she posted the video, her fans could not stop gushing over their bond and flooded the comment section with sweet comments. A fan also called them “cute”. Another fan commented, “Happy Women’s Day to strong, intelligent, talented, and simply wonderful women! Don’t ever forget that you are loved and appreciated.”

Watch Karishma Tanna’s video here

For those unaware, Karishma had tied the knot with Varun Bangera on February 05, this year in presence of close friends and family members. On Valentine’s Day, Karishma Tanna had posted a special photo to wish her husband Varun Bangera. She took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her perfect date night and it was all about candles, balloons, flowers, food, and the couple. While sharing the short video, the 38-year-old actress wrote a sweet caption. It read, “Perfect valentines for my valentine. Love the décor.”

ALSO READ: International Women’s Day 2022: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor & more share inspiring posts to celebrate womanhood