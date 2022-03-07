International Women's Day 2022: Juhi Parmar feels women should be celebrated everyday & not one day

International Women's Day is just a day away. The day is dedicated for celebrating women’s achievements and their hard work. Actress Juhi Parmar also feels that women should be celebrated everyday and not just that one day. When asked how should Women's Day be celebrated, Juhi reveals, "As I said it’s just symbolic. It should be celebrated every day. And the best celebration would be to just let her be. Stop putting her under the radar of judgments."

Talking about that one perception that she wants to bring a change in the society with regards to women, Juhi says, "They still feel a woman needs a man. Whereas it’s 50-50. Both complete each other. It’s just that someone’s presence makes it more beautiful. But she is capable of doing everything on her own." The actress is a single mother and has always been an advocate for women like her. The actress, with the help of her blog, aims to bring about awareness and to break the taboo surrounding single parenthood as a whole.

"Society is becoming aware. But it’s still going to take time to be able to shed all judgments and blames. The moment they know that a woman is a single mother or even divorced their perception changes. There’s is this ‘OH’. But yes, with time, what has changed for good is that women who are going through it, ain’t crying over spilled milk. They don't look at themselves as ‘bechari’. It’s not the end of life. We can build a beautiful life for ourselves. And we are doing that. Even those single mothers who aren’t educated, are also working to the best of their capacity and bringing up their children," says Juhi.

The actress was last seen in the show Hamari Wali Good News. It also stars Shakti Anand, Subir Rana, Raghav Tiwari and Srishti Jain.

