International Women's Day 2022: Rubina Dilaik to Shweta Tiwari, women who lifted Bigg Boss trophy

March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day as it aims to focus global attention on the state of women regarding gender equality, bias, stereotypes and discrimination. The goal behind this day is to make the world more diverse, equitable and inclusive for them. In today’s time, women are excelling in all sectors. Talking about the entertainment industry, women are now essaying the characters which are giving tough competition to men.

Let’s see the reality shows winners. Yesterday Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner was Neelanjana Ray. The controversial show Bigg Boss was also won by women many times. Right from Shilpa Shinde, Dipika Kakar, Juhi Parmar and many more defeated their counterparts and came out as a winner. Ahead of International Women’s Day let’s see how many times women became the winner of the show.

Shweta Tiwari (Bigg Boss 4)

Shweta Tiwari was the first woman to win the title. The actress defeated Khali and how can one forget her fights with Dolly Bindra.

Juhi Parmar (Bigg Boss 5)

Juhi defeated model Mahekk Chahal to win the title of Season 5. The actress was the second woman to win the show in history.

Urvashi Dholakia (Bigg Boss 6)

The reel life vamp played well and defeated Imam Siddiqui to win the title.

Gauahar Khan ( Bigg Boss 7)

Gauahar winning was one of the most iconic moments in the history of the show. She defeated Tanishaa Mukerji to win.

Shilpa Shinde (Bigg Boss 11)

Shilpa defeated Hina Khan to become the winner of the show. Both played well and entertained their fans throughout Season 11.

Dipika Kakar (Bigg Boss 12)

Dipika defeated Sreesanth and won the trophy of Season 12. Her massive fan-following led her to win the show.

Rubina Dilaik (Bigg Boss 14)

Rubina always stood for what was right and didn’t shy away from taking criticism.

Tejasswi Prakash (Bigg Boss 15)

Tejasswi Prakash, currently seen in Naagin 6, entertained the audience with her right tactics. She always stood for herself and even criticised her boyfriend Karan Kunddra.

