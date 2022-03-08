International Women's Day 2022: Rupali Ganguly to Rakshanda Khan, actresses who are successful entrepreneurs

On International Women’s Day today, we will be talking about celebrities who have not only won their fans’ hearts with performances but are also successful entrepreneurs. They are running their own business and are balancing life. Right from Rupali Ganguly to Rakshanda Khan, they all are running their business ventures. Be it a salon or restaurant, they are all commendable.

Shama Sikander

Baal Veer actress owns a women’s wear fashion label, Saisha. In an interview, she had said after a point, she was bored of waiting for the right roles and wanted to start something which could give her a different direction in life.

Rakshanda Khan

Rakshanda Khan is popular for her performances in Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, Kasamh Se, among many others. She co-owns an event management company called Celebrity Locker that hosts many high-profile events.

Sanjeeda Sheikh

Sanjeeda Sheikh owns a beauty salon in the suburban region of Mumbai called Sanjeeda’s Beauty Parlour.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly is best known for her character Monisha in the TV series ‘Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai’. She has an advertising agency. Her agency makes ad films under her late father Anil Ganguly’s banner.

Aashka Goradia

The popular TV actress has her own line of beauty products called Renee Cosmetics and also runs a yoga studio called Peace of Blue Yoga with her husband Brent Goble in Goa.

Addite Shirwaikar

She is the owner of restaurants with her friends Simple Kaul and Vatsala Rajeev Raj. Her restaurants are: The Homemade Cafe. 1BHK Brew House Kitchen.

