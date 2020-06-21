International Yoga Day: Hina Khan urges people to practice yoga for feeling 'taller and peaceful'

Hina Khan talks about the importance of practicing yoga in one of her Instagram posts on the occasion of International Yoga Day. She also encourages everyone to do the same.

is currently one of the most sought-after and bankable actresses of the Indian television industry. The actress can proudly boast of having a loyal fan base which has increased tremendously in the past few years. She initially began her journey with the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later rose to fame post her stint in Bigg Boss 11. The actress who is currently enjoying the best phase of her career is frequently active on social media.

Today marks the special occasion of International Yoga Day and to mark the same, Hina has posted something special on her Instagram handle. The actress has shared a few pictures in which she can be seen doing some yoga movements while being clad in black athleisure. She also highlights the importance of yoga and urges people to practice the same in her caption that reads, “Move your body and still your Mind... Lengthen, strengthen, Rise, feel Taller and Peaceful..”

Check out Hina Khan’s post below:

On the work front, Hina was last seen in a short film titled Smartphone in which she played the role of Suman. People loved her never-before-seen avatar in the same. The actress began this year by making her official debut in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt’s mystery thriller Hacked. Hina has a few more interesting projects lined up that include her debut Indo-Hollywood movie titled Country of Blind. She portrays the role of a blind girl in the movie.

