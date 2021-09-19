INTERVIEW: Bigg Boss OTT winner, Divya Agarwal: ‘Came across as arrogant too, but had to scare competitors’

Bigg Boss OTT was all about some high voltage drama and has finally come to an end. The show witnessed a tough fight between the finalists and finally got its winner in Divya Agarwal while Nishant Bhat emerged as the first runner up of Bigg Boss OTT. In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, opening up about the win, Divya said, “It’s surreal. Just believing in myself has gotten me here.”

She added, “When I entered the house, I was confident of winning. Obviously, it came across as a little arrogant too, but everyone was a competitor and I had to scare them off. Being myself made me win the show.” She insists that leading a normal life was the biggest challenge on the show. Post the win on OTT, is she entering the Bigg Boss house with as the host? “I don’t know, even I am trying to figure things out. I am actually waiting for a call from the team and if they ask me to do it, I would do it,” she answered.

With Salman, I need to keep myself a little calm but that wouldn’t stop me from saying what I want to. So yes, Salman Khan, I love you, I respect you but I am sorry if I go wrong or rude Divya Agarwal

Ask her to comment about the TV host, Salman Khan and she shared, “Interacting with was huge and my first Weekend Ka Vaar really went bad. I don’t know. With Salman, I need to keep myself a little calm but that wouldn’t stop me from saying what I want to. My expressions are just natural and I can’t control them. So yes, Salman Khan, I love you, I respect you but I am sorry if I go wrong or rude.”

She informs that her equation with Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar started with a fight but it evolved over the period of six weeks. “He tried to understand me throughout. I could see the shift in his behavior weekend by weekend. It was remarkable of him to try and understand me as a person,” she smiled and signed off saying that Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhatt and Moose Jattana are her true friends from the Bigg Boss house.

Also Read| Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: Divya Agarwal wins the show