Iqbal Khan's wife Sneha pens a heartfelt note for Maniesh Paul & wife Sanyukta for throwing a baby shower

Actor Iqbal Khan and wife Sneha are going to embrace parenthood for the second time soon. The couple got a sweet surprise from their friend Maniesh Paul and his wife Sanyukta, as they arranged a lovely baby shower for them. Sneha took to social media to express gratitude for the beautiful surprise.

Sneha is in her third trimester and was not expecting a baby shower bash because of the COVID-19 scenario in Mumbai. However, her friends Maniesh Paul and his wife Sanyukta planned this special surprise along with following all the COVID-19 norms. They wanted to invite more people but keeping their safety in mind, they has a small gathering. Sneha called it the sweetest surprise in her post on social media.

She wrote, "I wasn’t expecting or planning any baby shower with the current scenario. With just few weeks left, im staying indoors as much as possible. However, this was the cutest surprise by @sanyuktap @manieshpaul & the husband. Love, love & only love. They wanted many to be a part of it but sadly couldn’t do so. I feel loved & blessed. Alhumdulillah. Grateful to many of you who keep sending duas and wishes."

Iqbal and wife Sneha announced about the baby last month on social media. On Christmas, Sneha shared a picture with Iqbal on her Instagram account, in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump.

Sneha and Iqbal have been married since 2007. They welcomed their first daughter in 2011 and have named her Ammaara.



