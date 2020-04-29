Irrfan Khan passes away: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein stars Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel offer condolences

Irrfan Khan passes away: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein stars Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel took to their social media handle to offer condolences to the Angrezi Medium actor's sudden demise. Take a look.

Irrfan Khan, who was last seen in Angerzi Medium, passed away today (April 29, 2020). The actor had been unwell for quite some time. Earlier this week, he was admitted to ICU after complains of colon infection. However, after fighting the battle, he succumbed to his illness. The Hindi Medium star breathed his last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai and took his heavenly adobe. The talented actor's sudden demise has left everyone devastated. From Bollywood to TV, the entire nation is collectively mourning the passing away of talented actor.

After the shocking news was confirmed by Irrfan's close friend and filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on Twitter, everyone started expressing their disappointment and disbelief on their social media handles. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors and also penned down a heartfelt note on the disheartening note and remembered the acclaimed actor. The actress could not believe that Irrfan has left us all suddenly and so soon. Sharing a picture of the Maqbool actor, she wrote, 'Can't believe that you are no more with us! We have lost our brightest star. Irrfan Khan you have made sure that you won't be forgotten, ever!' On the other hand, Karan took to his Instagram story to offer his condoleneces and wrote, 'R.I.P Irrfan Khan. Gone too soon.'

Take a look at their notes for Irrfan:

Other TV actors including Nia Sharma, Gauahar Khan, , Sanjeeda Shaikh, Mini Mathur and Maahi Vij have also mourned the actor's death.

