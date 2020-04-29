Irrfan Khan Demise: Chanakya's JD Majethia says 'He was a rare find; even critics couldn't criticise his work'

Producer-actor JD Majethia praises Irrfan Khan as he breathed his last today. The producer-actor revealed how Irrfan was a rare find that even critics couldn't criticise him.

Irrfan Khan is no more with us today. The extremely talented actor has left for the heavenly abode this morning after breathing his last in Mumbai. The actor, who hails from Rajasthan, had started his career on the small screen with Chanakya amongst his first work. The actor not only got acclaimed in India but also abroad with the body of work he has. There is absolutely no doubt that his void and absence are irreplaceable. We spoke to JD Majethia, producer and actor, who worked with him on Chanakya (1991), even though they did not share the screen space.

"We were all very new when we were working on Chanakya. I never got to work in one frame with him but his acting chops had become the talk on the sets. Everyone used to gush about how well he performed in a scene, 'kya kaam kiya hai, Irrfan ne'," JD Majethia recalls fondly. Speaking our mind, he added, "This is exactly what I have heard from everyone who has worked with Irrfan Khan. The industry respects Irrfan a lot. He is those rare personalities who are equally loved and praised."

Pointing out the most important thing, JD expressed, "I have never heard any criticism about his work from anyone, be it critics. Critics could not criticize the work of Irrfan. He was that rare find. He was the best face of a talent representing India, abroad. He was appreciated worldwide, by all critics."

He also emphasized that his fans should perhaps watch his last film Angrezi Medium on OTT platforms and pay him homage because "that was a different Irrfan Khan we saw in the film, a fighter Irrfan Khan with lots of hope. Hope is what connects very well with Irfaan as his hard work and success has given hopes to all kinds of talents countrywide that the real talent with commitment honesty, conviction and hard work can take them across borders, global platforms to Oscars."

He also revealed that they were planning to approach Irrfan for a film that was in works but they were waiting for the right time for him to get well.

"Irfaan has just passed away and will live in our memories for lifetime. Hats off to Irfaan," he emotionally ended.

