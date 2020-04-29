Irrfan Khan Demise: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's Munmun Dutta recalls her old ad shoot with the late actor

Irrfan Khan passes away: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita recalled her old ad shoot with the late actor as she mourned his sudden death. Take a look.

Indian cinema faced a tremendous loss today, which is irrevoverable today. Irrfan Khan lost his battle to life in the morning today (April 29, 2020). After battling for months with cancer, the Angrezi Medium actor bid adieu to the world as his condition deteriorated. After the shocking news of the 53-year-old actor's sudden demise, the everyone was left devastated and shocked. From Bollywood to the South industry, actors poured out their out on social media as they couldn't come to terms with the loss.

Irrfan started his acting career with Television. Many Telly world faces also offered their condolences and bid a final goodbye to the talented actor. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma star Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita, also mourned Irrfan Khan's death on her Instagram handle. The actress recalled her fond memory with the actor, and revealed that she had feature opposite him in a ad years ago. Munmum said that his death feels like a personal loss to her, and she had uncontrollable tears after the sad news came in.

She said that she was a very big fan of his work, and had shot for an ad with him many years ago. Calling his talent incredible, Munmun mentioned that she is at a loss of words with Irrfan's demise. Further she added that not only the day, but the year 2020 has been bad.

Take a look at Munmun's post for late Irrfan here:

Besides, Sidharth Shukla, , , , Nia Sharma, and other popular faces also shared their heartfelt condolences to the great actor. For the unversed, rushed to the hospital yesterday following a colon infection, and ultimately lost his battle to life. He is survived by his wife and two sons. His void is irreplaceable and he will continue to live in our hearts.

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan: From Chanakya to Chandrakanta; TV shows the late actor did and proved his acting mettle

