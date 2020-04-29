Irrfan Khan has an international appeal. Mark my words: Chandrakanta's Shahbaaz recalls Sanjay Khan's words

Irrfan Khan passed away today. While remembering him, Shahbaaz Khan, who was his co star in Chandrakanta, recalls spending time with him and Sanjay Khan's words for him. Read.

Irrfan Khan passed away today in Mumbai. The talented actor is perhaps one of the first and few actors to leave a mark in the international forum as well. Irrfan's passing away has left everyone mourning in unison. His void is irreplaceable and he will definitely continue to live in our hearts. Irrfan, however, started his career on the small screen with shows like The Great Maratha and Chandrakanta. His role in Chandrakanta was much loved and popular. His co-star Shahbaaz Khan from the show spoke to Pinkvilla and was emotional while sharing an anecdote from sets.

"It is a very heartbreaking thing. I can't believe he is no more. He was such a simple and nice soul," reiterated Shahbaaz and added, "We worked together in the show called The Great Maratha which was produced by Sanjay Khan Sahab. During that time, we had become very close. In the evening after the pack up, we would sit around and chit chat together. But Irrfan has always been a very dedicated and sincere actor. I remember whenever we would pack up and go but Irrfan would stay back till he got the next day script. He would then go and practice in front of the mirror. He was devoted to his art and craft. What an amazing actor, not just India, in the entire world. This is a great loss to world cinema. He has gone away too soon."

It was said that it was Shahbaaz who convinced Irrfan to take up Chandrakanta. Shahbaaz remembered, "I remember Irrfan and me, we would catch up in the evening. So I was doing two shows together then, Chandrakanta and The Great Maratha. So, I told him that why don't you do Chandrakanta. He told me no because he did not want to do Television and wanted to do the cinema. I convinced him saying that it is a good role. After a lot of convincing, he agreed. I told the director that he is an amazing actor and you have to give him a fantastic role and he was cast in the show. Then it became history. His role got so famous."

He also shared, "I remember when we were doing The Great Maratha together, Mr. Sanjay Khan Sahab told me that this boy has international appeal Shahbaaz. That time Sanjay Sir had said that mark my words, and see how he evolved."

Recalling how he blew his mind during one of the scenes, Shahbaaz revealed, "There is this one scene we were doing together in The Great Maratha, where I had to arrest him. It was a confrontation scene and the way he performed, no one would watch anyone else but him. Apart from being a co-star, I have been an Irrfan Khan fan. This is such a big loss."

"I wasn't in contact with him much because we were all so busy. But whatever time we spent together in 1993 and 94 will remain forever in my heart," he concluded.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×