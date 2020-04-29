Irrfan Khan passes away: Nia Sharma, Gauahar Khan, Arjun Bijlani and other TV stars mourn the actor's death

Irrfan Khan Death News: Nia Sharma, Gauahar Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Ronit Roy, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and many other TV stars have mourned the Angrezi Medium actor's untimely death

Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday (April 29, 2020). Considered to be one of the finest actors of Bollywood, Irrfan took his heavenly abode at the age of 54. He breathed his last at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He was admitted under observation for colon infection. The actor's sudden demise has sent shock waves across the entertainment industry. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from South to TV, the Angrezi Medium stars have left everyone disheartened. Many are still not able to fathom that Irrfan is no more. Fans are also in disbelief that Irrfan has left us all so soon.

Many popular actors from the Television world are also in a state of shock over Irrfan Khan's sudden and untimely demise. Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma, Gauahar Khan, , Sanjeeda Shaikh, , Bigg Boss 13 contestant Tehseen Poonawalla, Mini Mathur, Maahi Vij, and others took to their social media handles to mourn the Piku actor's death. They shared heartfelt messages and condolences for the late actor.

Take a look at TV actors reaction on Irrfan Khan's death:

I was so much in awe of you, I’d always imagine meeting you atleast once. You were so stylish so Real, you’ll always be my Favourite.!!

Rest in peace Sir #IrrfanKhan — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) April 29, 2020

Life is too short to be anything but happy ! #reminder ! May Allah grant u peace , #IrfanKhan gone too soon. In this holy month of Ramadan , may Allah have his mercy n choicest blessings on u ! #FanForever — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan sir u were an inspiration. Can’t believe ur no more . Jus saw angrezi medium last night and wake up to this news . Will always cherish your memories.. #RIPIRRFANKHAN — Arjun Bijlani #MajorNikhilManikrishnan (@Thearjunbijlani) April 29, 2020

I mourn the passing of a great actor and a superior human being. Really really sad. RIP Irrfan Khan — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) April 29, 2020

If it’s true it’s breaking my heart I could not meet you #IrrfanKhan Sir — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) April 29, 2020

Lost my favorite #IrrfanKhan ..u will always be in our hearts

RIP SIR .. — Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda) April 29, 2020

Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar, two sons Babil and Ayan. The shocking and heartbreaking news of Irrfan's death was first shared by his good friend Shoojit Sircar on his Twitter handle. He penned a condolence note remembering the actor. For the unversed, Irrfan suffered from neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018. He battled the tumour for several months and went to London for treatment. He had returned to Mumbai just a few months ago after getting treated in the UK.

