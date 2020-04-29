X
Irrfan Khan passes away: Nia Sharma, Gauahar Khan, Arjun Bijlani and other TV stars mourn the actor's death

Irrfan Khan Death News: Nia Sharma, Gauahar Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Ronit Roy, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and many other TV stars have mourned the Angrezi Medium actor's untimely death
15856 reads Mumbai Updated: April 29, 2020 01:45 pm
Irrfan Khan passes away: Nia Sharma, Gauahar Khan, Arjun Bijlani and other TV stars mourn the actor's death
Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday (April 29, 2020). Considered to be one of the finest actors of Bollywood, Irrfan took his heavenly abode at the age of 54. He breathed his last at  Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He was admitted under observation for colon infection.  The actor's sudden demise has sent shock waves across the entertainment industry. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from South to TV, the Angrezi Medium stars have left everyone disheartened. Many are still not able to fathom that Irrfan is no more. Fans are also in disbelief that Irrfan has left us all so soon.

Many popular actors from the Television world are also in a state of shock over Irrfan Khan's sudden and untimely demise. Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma, Gauahar Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Ronit Roy, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Tehseen Poonawalla, Mini Mathur, Maahi Vij, and others took to their social media handles to mourn the Piku actor's death. They shared heartfelt messages and condolences for the late actor. 

Take a look at TV actors reaction on Irrfan Khan's death: 

Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar, two sons Babil and Ayan. The shocking and heartbreaking news of Irrfan's death was first shared by his good friend Shoojit Sircar on his Twitter handle. He penned a condolence note remembering the actor. For the unversed, Irrfan suffered from neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018. He battled the tumour for several months and went to London for treatment. He had returned to Mumbai just a few months ago after getting treated in the UK.

