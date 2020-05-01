Irrfan Khan's cult TV show Shrikant to rerun on television, confirms Doordarshan

Irrfan Khan's popular TV show from the 80s, Shrikant will be rerun on television. This news has been confirmed by the channel through the medium of a tweet.

Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode on 29th April 2020 leaving everyone in the Bollywood film industry grieving over his sudden demise. He was considered one of the true gems of the world of entertainment for all the right reasons. His journey in B-town is no less than a movie itself. Very few people are aware of the fact that the Angrezi Medium actor initially ventured into the Indian television industry before stepping into the world of movies.

Out of the many TV programs that he did, Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's Shrikant is considered to be the most iconic one. Now, as a tribute to the late actor, Doordarshan has decided to rerun the popular 1980s TV show. This has now been announced on the channel’s official handle too that displays a throwback still of Irrfan Khan from the show. The time slot for Shrikant will be 3.30 pm as mentioned in the tweet itself.

Check out the tweet below:

Apart from Irrfan Khan, the show Shrikant also featured Farooq Sheikh, Mrinal Kulkarni, Sujata Mehta, Tiku Talsania, Sukanya Kulkarni and Asha Sharma in the lead roles. It was based on a novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay titled Srikanta. The story chronicles around a man who is nursed by a woman after being hit by the plague. Later on, he gets to meet another woman in Burma who has been abandoned by her husband. For the unversed, the husband’s character was played by Irrfan Khan.

Credits :Twitter

