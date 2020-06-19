Ishaan Khatter's step brother Vanraj turns one; Rajesh Khattar celebrates his birthday with wife at home

Rajesh Khattar, who played the role of Jennifer Winget aka Maya's father Ashwin Mehrotra in Beyhadh, recently celebrated his young son Vanraj's first birthday. The actor's wife took to her Instagram handle to celebrate happy pictures of their celebration.

Rajesh Khattar, well-known for his role as Maya's ( ) father in Beyhadh, recently dropped in some happy news for everyone. The actor celebrated his youngest son Vanraj's first birthday at home. Yes, his cutesy son Vanraj has finally turned one year old, and the actor made the most of this special day. Rajesh's wife and proud mommy Vandana Sajnani Khattar took to her Instagram handle to share some glimpses of their happy and small celebration of baby boy Vanraj's very first birthday at home.

In the picture, the trio is seen smiling throughout, as they pose to cherish in the future. Well, as we know, that the country is fighting a war against Coronavirus, so they could not have a grand celebration for their little munchkin's first birthday. However, they put all efforts to make it a special and memorable one. It is quite evident that the duo has decorated the room beautifully with multiple pictures of Vanraj from all the months, which depicts his one year journey in the world. Rajesh is seen holding baby Vanraj in his arms, and they show what a perfect and happy family is like. All three are dressed in their casual best, but it is the smile on their faces that makes the picture all the more enchanting. Also, it is difficult to look away from baby Vanraj as his eyes are twinkling with joy.

Take a look at Vanraj's first birthday celebration here:

Rajesh embraced fatherhood for the second time at the age of 53. He is Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter's father, and 's step-father. Rajesh and Vandana welcomed baby Vanraj on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami last year. Reports suggest that they had kept the news of their little bundle of happiness under wraps after his delivery for some months. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below

ALSO READ: Beyhadh actor Rajesh Khattar and wife Vandana Sajnani announce the arrival of their baby boy

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×