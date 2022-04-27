Ishita Dutta 'disappointed' as show Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani wraps up in just seven months

'Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani' show premiered on August 23 last year, on COLORS. Ishita Dutta, who is known for her shows like Bepanah Pyar and Ek Ghar Banaunga, played the lead character of Kajol Mukherjee in the show. The storyline was based on the life of a young woman whose marriage to the perfect one is on the cards. But her dreams have been shattered overnight after she is forced to become the family's breadwinner following the demise of her father.

Unfortunately, Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani has come to an end within a short period. In a chat with ETimes TV, Ishita expressed her sadness about the show wrapping up in just 7 months. She also shared how the entire cast, including her, was disappointed when they got to know that the show was wrapping up. Ishita also shared her memory from the last day of the shooting. The actress revealed how the entire cast and unit were crying and hugging each other on the last day of the shoot.

On the work front, Ishita is currently shooting for Drishyam 2. Drishyam 2 is the second installment of Drishyam, which was released in 2015. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Mrunal Jadhav in lead roles. To note, Drishyam was helmed by Nishikant Kamat who passed away in 2020. And now, Abhishek Kamat will be helming the project. Ajay started the first leg of his schedule in February and finished it in a while. After him, Tabu began her schedule and took to her social media to announce the same. She put up a picture of the movie’s clapboard on her Instagram. Along with the post, she added a simple yet impactful caption. She wrote, “Day 1 Drishyam2.”

