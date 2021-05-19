Ishk Par Zor Nahi lead Param Singh resonates with his character about accepting mistakes: Says its scary

Param Singh from the popular show Ishk Par Zor Nahi talks about accepting mistakes and understanding others point of view.

The popular romantic show airing on Sony Entertainment Television, named Ishk Par Zor Nahi has become the audiences favourite for the breath taking chemistry between the two leads, Ahaan and Ishqi. This new age love drama has obtained a huge fan following in a very short time. The show revolves are two poles apart people who are highly opinionated and have a contrast view on love as well as marriage. But their destiny brings them together as the fall in love with each other. The show involves numerous unique twists, turns and funny banters and love scenes.

The famous actor Param Singh plays one of the leads of the show and it is shown that he has old school thinking and he is very specific about the life partner he wants. He wants a homely and family oriented life partner. His character Ahaan is also kind, understanding and sensitive, who always accepts his mistakes. The actor Param also believes that accepting one’s mistakes is invaluable and humbling quality.

He said that, acknowledging one’s mistakes can be very scary and nerve wrecking thought at first. But when you do it, it puts us one step closer to dealing with the situation. It can be the first step towards a successful turnaround. Then we are able to see from someone else’s point of view, and we become more understanding and empathetic for them. Acknowledging the mistakes helps us in learning what is there is there to learn and moving on with grace and purpose.

