Ishq Mein Marjawaan Promo: Helly Shah, Vishal Vashishtha, Rrahul Sudhir all set to bring an unusual love story

The makers have shared the new promo of Ishq Mein Marjawan starring Helly Shah, Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha and it is winning hearts.

After witnessing a complete shutdown for over two months in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the entertainment industry is finally getting back on track. Ever since the Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government has permitted shooting in the non containment zones with strict guidelines, the producers have been working on strategies to work as per the guidelines to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. And while we are waiting for the television shows to come with new episodes, Colors is coming up with a new show.

We are talking about the second season of Ishq Mein Marjawan starring Helly Shah, Vishal Vashishtha and Rrahul Sudhir in the lead. Given the stupendous success of the first season which featured and Alisha Panwar, the second season of the show has been the talk of the town since its inception. And now the makers have finally unveiled the new promo of Ishq Mein Marjawan. The promo featured the three lead actors who are seen introducing their respective characters along with giving a glimpse of an unusual love story that is set to take over the television screens.

Take a look at the promo of Ishq Mein Marjawan:

To note, Ishq Mein Marjawan will revolve around a romantic thriller story with the twists of love and revenge. Meanwhile, Helly, who is collaborating with Vishal for the first time, is all praises for him. In her recent interaction with Times of India, she stated, “He is an amazing actor. We shot in Goa and worked in Mumbai for a few days. We did a few scenes together and I really enjoyed.”

