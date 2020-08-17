Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: 5 times Helly Shah aka Riddhima left fans awestruck with her stylish attires; See Pics

Helly Shah is not only making heads turn as Riddhima in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, but has also me mesmerized fans with her appealing outfits on the show. Here's a look at 5 attires from Helly Shah's IMM 2 look that is giving fans major fashion goals.

Helly Shah is counted among the most talented, friendly, and beautiful actresses in the Indian Television industry. With her acting chops and cute looks, the young actress became a household name as with Swara Maheshwari her show Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. Later, the actress went on to spread the magic of in shows like Laal Ishq, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, and also did a special cameo in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Now, the actress has been making heads turn with her power-packed performance in Colors TV's show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 as Riddhima Rai Singhania.

While fans are going gaga over Helly's portrayal as Riddhima, there's something else from her character that is grabbing eyeballs. We're talking about Helly aka Riddhima's stylish avatar. From traditional lehengas to modern gowns, Helly is leaving fans awestruck with her bold and beautiful style in the show. While the actress has always been on top of her fashion game, her fashionable looks as Riddhima has caught everyone's attention. In almost every episode, Helly is seen spreading her charm in some elegant and glamourous outfits, giving fans major fashion goals. Today, we bring to you five awe-inspiring attires from Helly aka Riddhima's collection that you would certainly want to have in your closet.

5 times Helly Shah aka Riddhima mesmerized fans with her exquisite dresses on IMM2:

1. Just like Helly we also love her look in this heavy-embroidery Indigo lehenga. The sequence blouse and shimmery duppatta is adding the 'oomph' to her look. The choker, wirst watch, neatly brushed open tresses compliment her look well. While the makeup, eyeshadow and dark lips give it a 'bold and beautiful' touch.

2. Helly donned a one-shoulder light-green suit and looked elegant. Though it is traditional attire, it has a western touch which only makes it more appealing. Hair tied in a sleek bun, pearl choker, bracelet, and small earrings are perfect to go with the outfit. However, it is her beaming smile that adds makes this look irresistible.

3. With this outfit, Helly proved she can nail the all-white outfit with simplicity and elegance. While she kept her makeup light, Helly accessorized her look with bangles, and other hand jewelry to make it look classy.

4. Black can never go out of fashion, it is one colour that is almost everyone's favourite. Helly Shah wore an indo-western all-black attire and rocked the look. The little see-through net covered with some shimmer made this simple attire more attractive. Her open tresses, dewy makeup, and bracelet accentuated her overall look.

5. Red is a must-have colour and what better than having an off-shoulder dress in this colour? Helly Shah dolled up in a pretty scarlet gown and looked stunning. With only a bracelet and side bun accessorized with a white flower, Helly stole our hearts away.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 also stars Vishal Vashishtha and Rrahul Sudhir in the lead roles. The show premiered from July 13, 2020, and has been receiving a good response from the viewers. Which of Helly aka Riddhima's look do you like the most? Let us know in the comment section below.

