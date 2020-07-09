Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actor Vishal Vashishtha REVEALS he is playing an undercover cop in the show

Vishal Vashishtha who plays the role of Kabir in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has recently spilled the beans about the role he will be playing in the show. It will begin airing from 13th July, 2020.

One of the most popular daily soaps, Ishq Mein Marjawan is all set to return to the silver screen but this time with a new cast and new storyline. It has been already reported earlier that the fresh episodes of the second season of the show will begin airing from July 13, 2020. It features Helly Shah, Vishal Vashishtha, and Rrahul Sudhir in the lead roles. While the audience is eagerly waiting for the same, Vishal has spilled the beans about his role!

Yes, you heard it right! The talented actor who had earlier given stellar performances in shows like Ganga, Vish, and others is all set to play the role of a patriotic undercover cop in Ishq Mein Marjawan. Moreover, Vishal also reveals that his character Kabir is in love with a girl named Ridhima which will be portrayed by Helly Shah. The actor then recalls the acting sequences for the show that were shot in the exotic location of Goa.

As revealed by the actor in an interview with a media portal, he had heroic feels while shooting for the scenes. Talking about the show, it will be airing regularly at the 7 pm slot starting from Monday. There is no doubt that this season of Ishq Mein Marjawan will also witness some intense twists and turns in the tale which is evident from its promo which has been rolled out on social media a long time back.

Credits :Tellychakkar

