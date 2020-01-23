Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Helly Shah roped in to play the female lead opposite Vishal Vashishtha and Rrahul Sudhir

Sufiyana Pyaar Mera actress Helly Shah will be seen playing the lead protagonist in the second season of Ishq Mein Marjawaan. Read deets inside.

After Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Naagin 4 and Sanjivani, another popular show is going to be remade with second season. We're talking about Nia Sharma, Aalisha Panwar and starrer drama 'Ishq Mein Marjawaan'. Yes, the makers of the show have announced a season two, and they're bringing it back with new faces this time. It was a while back the male leads were finalized including Vishal Vashishtha and Rrahul Sudhir, the makers were in a hunt for the female lead. Now, looks like they've cracked in the female protagonist also, and it is none other than the cutie-pie of Telly Town, Helly Shah. Yes, Helly has been roped in to play the protagonist in the new show.

She confirmed the news with Times of India and also expressed her happiness of being a part of the show. When asked if she if she feels any pressure to make this installment more popular than the original season, Helly said that she doesn't feel pressurized or nervous. In fact she said that she is extremely excited to take up the project as she always wanted to be a part of a thriller show. And with and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 she is getting the chance. She added that she will put in her best efforts to justify her character in the show.

However, if you're thinking that just like her previous show Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, she will be Era a double role, then you'll be disappointed. Helly will not have any dual role in IMM 2, but she doesn't mind playing it again. Helly was previously in news for her deteriorating health due to double role. Despite all that she said that she has no issues in playing a double role again. However, there is no such track in 'Ishq Mein Marjawaan' as of now. She added that she got a rest of three months, which wasn't possible when she was shooting her previous show. She also traveled to Rajasthan and spent quality time with her family in her hometown, Ahmedabad.

For the unversed, Ishq Mein Marjawan wrapped up last year in June after a run of around two years. The show was loved for its intriguing twists and amazing performances. Are your excited to see Helly in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2? Do you think the second season of IMM will live up to the expectations? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Times of India

