Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Mansi Srivastava to play the new antagonist in Helly Shah, Vishal Vashishtha starrer

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 features Helly Shah, Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha in the lead roles. It premiered in July this year.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 premiered on July 13, 2020, and has been receiving a humongous response from the audience since then. For the unversed, it features Helly Shah, Vishal Vashishtha, and Rrahul Sudhir in the lead roles. Now, as per the latest reports, the show will witness a new entry in the form of Mansi Srivastava who is known for shows like Ishqbaaaz. Not only that but she is supposed to play the new antagonist in popular thriller series.

Mansi herself has revealed certain details about the same. The actress will play the role of Ahana who, according to her, is calculative, manipulative, and vicious. She will reportedly wreak havoc in the lives of Riddhima (Helly) and Vansh’s (Vishal) lives. Moreover, Mansi also admits the fact that joining the show midway is indeed challenging. She also believes that the star cast shares a great camaraderie and reveals knowing Helly Shah from before. The actress is said to have already met them at the mock shoot.

Ask her about the experience of shooting amidst the unprecedented situation, Mansi Srivastava states that she is prepared for the same. The actress reveals that she has also shot for a web series and a music video amidst the lockdown. She admits taking steam every day after returning home as a precautionary measure. For the unversed, Mansi was last seen in the show Vidya in which she played the role of Mehak. She has earlier appeared in many popular shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Laal Ishq, Fear Files, and many others.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 2020: Ishqbaaaz fame Mansi Srivastava REVEALS being approached for Salman Khan hosted season 14

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×