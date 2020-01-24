Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 PROMO: Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha weave a story of love, revenge and sacrifice

The first promo of Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha starrer Ishq Mein Marjawan season 2 is out and it will surely leave you enticed. Take a look.

It was only yesterday that news of Helly Shah being roped in to play the female lead in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 was buzzing. While we were only trying to fathom the happy news, the makers have already surprised us by dropping the show's first look at promo. Yes, you read that right! The first promo of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is out and it extremely enticing. In the promo, we can see Helly aka Niti and Vishal Vashishtha aka Dishak are all set to create an eye-popping tale of love, revenge and sacrifice. The duo is seen to be in love, but soon this romantic saga takes a dark turn.

The promo begins with a quote by Niti about love and sacrifice. She says that the sacrifice her love demands, has crossed boundaries. In an interesting turn, Dishak asks Niti to get clos with his enemy and prove the love she has for him. This leaves Niti in a tough spot, where she is caught between proving her love and breaking the boundaries of sacrifice. She is seen trying to break through some webs that Dishak has woven. Both are looking extremely attractive and their chemistry together hits the right chord. Well, with the first promo, we can say that IMMJ 2 is going to be a thrill-ride with a gush of romance.

Unlike the previous, this features two male leads and one female lead. The second male lead will be played by none other than Rrahul Sudhir. With the new cast and faces, fans are eager to know if they can live up to the expectations and set a bar like the original season. The romantic thriller is expected to keep the viewers at the edge of their seats with unexpected twists and turns. Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 will take over the 10:30 pm slot on Colors once Bigg Boss 13 is concluded.

For the unversed, the first season starred , Aalisha Panwar, Nia Sharma and Sonarika Bharodia in the lead roles. It ran for around two years and ended last year in June. How did you find the first promo of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2? Are you excited to watch what new drama does the new season has to offer? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

