Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha to play lead in the new season?

As Ishq Mein Marjawan is returning with its second season, it is reported that Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha will play the lead roles in the show.

Colors TV’s popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan witnessed a stupendous response from the audience and everyone loved the sizzling chemistry between , Aalisha Panwar and Nia Sharma. After the success of the show, the makers have decided to return with the second season of the thriller show after a gap of a year. According to media reports, the second season will be a suspense thriller just like the first season. Needless to say, the reports have got the fans super excited.

In fact, the audience is eager to know about the lead cast of the new season of Ishq Mein Marjawan. Reportedly, Rrahul Sudhir, who won hearts with his performance in Zee TV’s Raja Betaa has been roped in to play the lead role. Interestingly, unlike the first season, the new season of Ishq Mein Marjawan will feature two male leads and one female lead. While Rrahul has been roped in for the one of the lead, the media reports also suggest that Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera fame Vishal Vashishtha has also been roped in to play the lead role in the show.

Reportedly, the show is likely to hit the floors soon and the makers are busy hunting the female lead of the show. “The production house is working on some last-minute formalities. They are also looking at finalising the heroine for the second edition soon. The new season will be an action-packed thriller and the show is expected to go on floors within this month,” a source was quoted saying to Times of India.

Credits :Times Of India

