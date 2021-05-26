‘Ishq Mein Marjawan 2’ star Rrahul Sudhir’s mother Sunita passes away due to COVID 19

Another sad news strikes from the world of television as Rrahul Sudhir’s mother left for her heavenly abode last night after her battle with COVID.

A piece of very sad news is coming out of the television industry, where one more good soul left for her heavenly abode. Last night the popular star of ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan 2’ Rrahul Sudhir’s mother Sunita passed away after having to contract COVID to a severe degree. Last year, while the show was being filmed, Rrahul had contracted the virus himself and got into home quarantine as his symptoms were mild enough for him to not be admitted to the hospital. He later recovered from COVID after proper rest and started shooting for the show soon as he got his health back in the routine.

Rrahul has been juggling through a tough time for the last few days where he was finishing up his professional commitments of shooting for the show while also taking care of his mother who was suffering from COVID 19. The actor decided to go back to his mother and take care of her properly but sadly she could not survive the night and succumb to the virus. COVID 19 second wave’s death toll was high just a few weeks ago especially in the big cities like Mumbai and Delhi. Though after the lockdown got implemented in Mumbai, the number of cases and the death count have reduced considerably.

Rrahul’s mother got tested positive for COVID a few weeks ago and she was admitted to the hospital considering the severity of the disease. At one point, Rrahul had also made a public request for plasma support for his mother but eventually, the virus led her to a sad demise.

